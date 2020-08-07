Austin ISD postpones start of school until Sept. 8, petitions for no in-person class until November

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved delaying the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Sept. 8 during a virtual school board meeting on Aug. 8, 2020.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted early Friday to delay the virtual start of school until after Labor Day and to petition the Texas Education Agency to allow it to delay in-person classes until Nov. 3.

The AISD Board also voted to make school days 10 minutes longer and to end the 2020-2021 school year on June 3 to make up for the missed days.

Thursday’s school board meeting started at 9 p.m., and the vote took place around 3:15 a.m. Friday with hundreds still watching online after more than six hours of discussion and public input.

Another big concern for many speaking at the meeting was teacher pay, but outgoing Superintendent Paul Cruz confirmed the district had no plans to cut or delay staff pay. Teachers, he said, would get paid on time even with the delayed start.