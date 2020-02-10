Austin ISD enrollment expected to decrease by 10% in next 10 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The student population at Central Texas’ largest school district is expected to fall by 10% in the next 10 years, as Austin Independent School District deals with a number of outside forces that continue to pull students away.

In addition to the 10-year decline, a report paid for by the district and conducted by Templeton Demographics found student enrollment is expected to drop by 5.9% in the next five years.

The findings come as the district saw an unexpected bump in its enrollment this school year. The district added 764 students in the 2019-20 school year, the first increase since 2011-12.

The total district enrollment currently stands at 80,890 students, spread out over 130 schools.

The report said there are currently 11,300 single-family lots, and 13,240 multi-family lots, in various stages of development within Austin ISD.

While new home closings more than doubled in the past year, many are condominiums and townhouses, which yield fewer students than single-family homes.

One of the biggest threats to AISD’s enrollment numbers continues to be charter schools.

There are 67 charter schools within a five-mile radius of the AISD boundary, enrolling more than 24,700 students.

Austin ISD plans to discuss the report in detail during its board information session Monday night at 6 p.m.