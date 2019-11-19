Austin ISD board votes to close four elementary schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Austin ISD elementary schools will close at the end of the school year after district leaders voted Monday to shutter the schools and send the students to other campuses.

In a 6 to 3 vote, the district trustees ordered Mets, Sims, Brooke, and Pease to close.

Trustees Arati Singh, Ann Teich and LaTisha Anderson voted against the closures.

Three of the four schools are on Austin’s east side, while Pease is downtown.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

The district cited poor facilities scores and declining enrollment as reasons behind the closures.

Under the plan, students from Sims will now go to Norman, students from Metz will now go to Sanchez, students from Pease will go to the Zavala campus and operate as a separate school within the building, and students from Brooke will go to either Govalle or Linder, depending on which side of Lady Bird Lake they live on.

The district said the closures and consolidations will allow it to save $3,783,000.

There will be a two-year moratorium on requests for proposals for commercial sale of each newly vacated property.

The plan calls for the Superintendent to prioritize community use or affordable housing for teachers or staff in the vacated buildings.

Eighty-nine people signed up to speak during the public comment session at the Monday board meeting. All of them spoke out against the plan.

In September, AISD staff released a plan that called for 12 schools to close.

Since then the district has held more than 40 meetings at various school campuses to solicit community feedback, and to explain why it was proposing the closures.

These first closures and consolidations could be the start of a larger effort to close more schools with AISD.

District staff said the eight remaining schools on the original list shared in September are still under consideration for closure.

The community conversations around closures are expected to resume in January.