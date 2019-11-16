Austin gives OK for independent investigation into racism allegations against APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk announced that the City of Austin will allow an independent investigation into recent allegations of racism within Austin Police Department’s executive management.
APD: Complaint to city alleges former APD assistant chief used ‘n-word’ to refer to African-Americans
Lisa Tatum, founder of LM Tatum, PLLC in San Antonio, will conduct the investigation. Tatum is a former assistant criminal district attorney for Bexar County and has conducted high-profiled and sensitive investigations, according to the city.
In a statement on Friday, Cronk said:
“I am pleased that the City is able to retain a professional of Lisa Tatum’s stature and expertise to conduct this important investigation. She will have the City’s resources at her disposal, and the full cooperation of my office and the Austin Police Department. It is critical that we bring the facts about these allegations to light and promptly address the results as we find them. Our entire community must have trust and confidence in our Police Department, and I believe this investigation will be an important step in maintaining and strengthening that trust.”