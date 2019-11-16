Austin gives OK for independent investigation into racism allegations against APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk announced that the City of Austin will allow an independent investigation into recent allegations of racism within Austin Police Department’s executive management.

APD: Complaint to city alleges former APD assistant chief used ‘n-word’ to refer to African-Americans

Lisa Tatum, founder of LM Tatum, PLLC in San Antonio, will conduct the investigation. Tatum is a former assistant criminal district attorney for Bexar County and has conducted high-profiled and sensitive investigations, according to the city.

In a statement on Friday, Cronk said: