Austin Fire Department sends team to Louisiana border to assist as Hurricane Barry makes landfall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 48,000 customers are without power across Louisiana, as Tropical Storm Barry churns in the Gulf of Mexico closer to shore.

A team from the Austin Fire Department is heading toward the city of Beaumont along the Louisiana border. The team consists of two boats and thirteen men.

Crews plan to help with water rescues or evacuations that may happen once Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall. Right now the team is only responding to calls coming from Texas since they’re being deployed by the State. However, if Louisiana asks Texas for help, then they can respond to calls there, too.