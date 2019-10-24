Austin Film Festival: Writers branch out from big screen as new media opportunities emerge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Film Festival starts Thursday, but more writers are finding new opportunities when they leave the big screen behind.

AFF is a famously writer-focused festival; as streaming services and online platforms pick up steam, filmmakers and screenwriters are producing original content that doesn’t fit the mold they’re used to.

“I’m not sure if they change the way we approach things so much as there’s just more opportunities,” said Berndt Mader, a director, writer and co-owner of the Austin production company The Bear.

Mader is debuting two scripts during a reading at the Driskill Hotel for AFF on Friday. Actors will read the pilot and second episode of a new series (called “Last Looks”) he’s working on with co-writers Bill Wise and Chris Doubek, two Austin actors who originally pitched Mader on the idea of making a movie loosely based on their lives.

“They kind of just pitched me on their world,” Mader said. “Kind of living off of Airport Boulevard, in this little old bungalow, beat-up bungalow house and kind of living their dream, but not having a lot to show for it.”

Mader, the filmmaker behind the features “Booger Red,” a true-crime drama set in east Texas, and “5 Time Champion,” didn’t see the idea as a movie. He saw what an audience might want.

“They want great characters, and they want to stay with them for a while,” he said. “So a lot of great ideas for movies are now becoming TV shows.”

On KXAN News Today, how the Austin production company Rooster Teeth is contributing to the shift in media.