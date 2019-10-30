Austin Film Festival launches writers into new career opportunities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Film Festival, unlike other big film events, celebrates writing, and it’s earned a reputation as a place where writers can find new opportunities and partners.

“It feels like summer camp,” said Jono Matt, a Los Angeles-based writer. “The Austin Film Festival is the most fun place to be because here, we are the superstars.”

Matt is working on a television show about a collegiate summer league baseball team, based on the real-life Savannah Bananas in Georgia. He found the opportunity at last year’s AFF when he met two Austin authors at the Driskill Bar downtown.

“The funny thing is we weren’t looking for writing partners at all,” said Johnny B. Truant, one of the authors and publishers who runs Sterling & Stone, a story incubator for writers. “For us, it was always about learning and exploration.”

Truant and his partner, Sean Platt, saw Matt on a panel at the 2018 festival and struck up a conversation with him at the bar afterward. The three struck up a fast friendship that wasn’t based on pitching ideas.

“The fact that you can have a casual conversation, you’re not really worried about pitching, but you are connected and you have overlapping interests,” Platt said, “it can go somewhere.”

Right before leaving the festival, Matt said, the pair mentioned a friend of theirs he should hear about. That friend is Jesse Cole, owner and chief entertainer of the Savannah Bananas.

Jono Matt eats the ceremonial “first banana” he threw out to start a Savannah Bananas game. Jesse Cole, the team’s owner, walks next to him in the yellow tuxedo. (Photo Courtesy: The Savannah Bananas)

“We never thought of it as a TV show,” Platt said, “or at least I didn’t. Jono had the insight mid-story to say, ‘Wait a minute, that sounds like a television show.'”

So they’re developing it into one they hope to have on the air by next year, thanks in part to Imagine Impact, a Hollywood writing accelerator started by film and TV legends Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

Platt and Truant, who both moved to central Texas from other states, say that’s what makes the festival special.

“We chose to come to Austin to be around more people like this,” Truant said. “Meeting people at Austin Film Festival is just exactly the sort of thing we were looking for.”

