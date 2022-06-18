In their first MLS match in 20 days, Austin FC sprung a shorthanded road victory. It was just Austin’s second trip to Canada as they handed the Montral Impact a 1-0 loss.

The Verde and Black got on the board in the 67th minute scoring a goal down a man when Maxi Urriti found the back of the net. Jon Gallagher earned the assist with a beautiful ball into the box setting up the Austin FC striker.

Daniel Pereira was issued a red card in the 45th minute forcing Austin to play with 10 men the rest of the match. Pereira will be out for the team’s next match.

One of the best chances of the match for Montreal came in the 53rd minute. One of the best MLS scorers, Kei Kamara, had an opportunity alone in front of net but his deflection on goal was stopped by Brad Stuver.

The hosts also nearly found the back of the net in the 86th minute. The ball squirmed around in front of net before Stuver swatted it away at the last second.

Jon Gallagher was also issued a yellow card in the 60th minute on a slide. Just before, in the 58th minute, Diego Fagundez had room on a breakaway and took a shot that rocketed off the post.

With the win, Austin FC vaults into second place in the Western Conference with 27 points. They only trail LAFC who has 30 points.

Next up for Austin FC is an all-Texas showdown at Q2 stadium against FC Dallas at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25. That precedes three road matches for the Verde and Black.