After a scorching stretch of soccer with no losses for about two months, Austin FC slipped up at home against the New York Red Bulls. But with a strong performance against a struggling Sporting Kansas City squad Saturday night, the Verde and Black were able to avoid a losing streak with a 2-0 victory.

Alex Ring opened the scoring in the first minute of extra time in the first half squeaking a rolling strike under the hands of the Kansas City goalkeeper.

Just about three minutes prior to that goal by Ring was a red card for Sporting Kansas City, who was forced to play down a man the rest of the match.

Sporting Kansas City forced a penalty kick in the 63rd minute off a handball from Felipe Martins. But in his return from missing a game in MLS Health and Safety Protocols, Brad Stuver dove to save the penalty kick from Daniel Salloi and keep the hosts scoreless.

Shortly after that miss, Austin nearly sealed the victory with a Diego Fagundez goal in the 67th minute. Fagundez was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed by VAR, one of four times that happened to Austin during the match.

Late in the match, MLS All-Star Sebastian Driussi was finally able to score after a number of close calls. The Argentine standout netted his 14th goal in the 90th minute, second most in the league.

With the win, Austin boosts up to 44 points and remain in second in the Western Conference. Austin trails only LAFC, who has 48 points in one less match.

Next up for Austin FC is a bout with the San Jose Earthquakes at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at Q2 Stadium. The Earthquakes are near the cellar of the Western Conference standings but played Austin to a hard-fought 2-2 draw back in early April.