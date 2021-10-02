Austin FC downs Real Salt Lake behind Dominguez’s two-goal effort

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC jumped out to an early lead against Real Salt Lake and held on for a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Cecilio Dominguez had a brace, scoring both goals for Austin.

The first came in the 17th minute when he netted a rebound from a saved shot by Sebastian Driussi. Diego Fagundez started the attack with a pass to Moussa Djitte in the box. Djitte lost the ball, but Driussi intercepted Salt Lake’s attempted clear-out and sent a strike right into RSL keeper David Ochoa, which led to Dominguez’s goal.

It was a similar cast of characters for Austin’s second goal. Driussi sent a pass downfield to Fagundez, who beat the defense and got Ochoa one-on-one before he made the extra pass to a wide open Dominguez who had an easy tap-in for a 2-0 lead.

Salt Lake put the pressure on Austin with its only goal in the 64th when Damir Kreilach sent Rubio Rubin’s assist past Stuver to make it 2-1.

Now, the Live Oaks get two weeks to re-group as MLS takes takes another international break for World Cup qualifying before Minnesota visits Q2 Stadium on Oct. 16. Between now and then, the USMNT team will take on Jamaica in Austin on Oct. 7.