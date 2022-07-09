In their longest road trip of the season, Austin FC passed every test in front of them with flying colors. The Verde and Black closed out a three match swing away from Q2 with a 3-0 victory at Atlanta United.

Felipe Martins got the scoring started with a header in the ninth minute. The ball was sent in by Ethan Finlay and perfectly placed for the running Martins.

Not long after that assist, Finlay notched a goal of his own off an Atlanta United miscue. The veteran scored in the second straight match to put Austin up 2-0 in the 17th minute.

“It was an exceptional match,” said Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff. “I think, from the player’s standpoint, the strategy that the coaches and myself put in place for the guys and their discipline and commitment and focus to put it on display was fantastic.”

The Verde and Black went into the half up by that same score. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver was barely a part of the action in the first half thanks to strong play by the Austin defense.

In the second 45 minutes, Austin again jumped out on the scoresheet first. The clubs two top goal scorers didn’t start the match, but subbed in for the second half and combined for the team’s third goal.

Maxi Urriti struck the crossbar on a breakaway chance but the ball deflected right to Sebastian Driussi. Goal number 11 of the season for Driussi came in the 57th minute as he booted it into a wide open net.

“Today’s a fantastic performance in that way, in a very tough place to play,” said Felipe Martins. “This team is humble. This team is humble and hungry to keep growing.”

This victory for Austin moves their record on the road to 7-3-1, best of anyone in the MLS. It also helps the Verde and Black keep pace with LAFC who also won this weekend. Austin sits in second in the Western Conference standings with 37 points, two behind the 39 of Los Angeles.

“Winning one on the road is not easy,” added Wolff. “So to do it four times in a row, and again our seventh win this year on the road speaks volumes for this group. It really does.”

Next up for Austin is a pair of in-state rivals. Josh Wolff’s team will finally return home for a Copa Tejas battle against Houston Dynamo FC at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday July 12. Then next Saturday will bring a trip to the Metroplex against FC Dallas.