Austin FC announces new $45 million training facility

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owners of the new Major League Soccer team Austin FC, Two Oaks Ventures, announced Wednesday that they are building a training facility for the team in North Austin set to open in spring 2021.

The new 23-acre complex, called the St. David’s Performance Center, will be built at Parmer Pond, which is owned by Karlin Real Estate. The facility will become the training home for Austin FC and its academy teams.

Two Oak Ventures says the facility will be open in time for the team’s first MLS match scheduled for spring 2021.

“St. David’s Performance Center will be a world-class facility that will be integral to Austin FC realizing its full ambition as a soccer club,” said Anthony Precourt, majority owner and CEO of Two Oak Ventures and Austin FC. “This is a significant investment in our team, both at a senior level and for Austin FC Academy, as it is where the first team will train each day just minutes away from our new stadium, preparing to represent Austin by winning matches and trophies, and where we will help develop the next generation of talent.”

The St. David’s Performance Center is estimated to cost $45 million, which is in addition to the $250 million FC Austin stadium project. It will be privately funded by Two Oaks Ventures.

The facility will have four full-sized soccer fields. Two of the fields will be combined exclusively for Austin FC’s first team as a “super pitch”. Another field will have spectator stands. The site will also have a half-sized field as well as other training areas.

I addition to the soccer fields, St. David’s Performance Center will also have a 300-square-foot building which will house Austin FC players, soccer operations, technical staff, and academy teams on a day to day basis.

The facility will be designed through separate buildings for the first team and the academy teams and will be able to accommodate possible expansion in the future.

St. David’s Performance Center will also allow Austin FC to provide its players with expert treatment in medicine, high performance, training, nutrition, physiotherapy, and turf management.

In addition, the facility will provide medical technologies including, advanced cardio, and physio equipment and recovery rooms.

“St. David’s HealthCare is dedicated to the health and wellness of the Austin community—both inside the walls of our hospitals and beyond—and we are committed to serving as a true partner to Austin FC,” David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare, said. “With the new St. David’s PerformanceCenter, we will bring the same exceptional level of care provided in our facilities to Austin FC, allowing us to optimize each player’s potential.”

The facility will be located at the Parmer Pond within Parmer Austin which currently holds one million square feet of office space. The master plan for that area includes dining and entertainment as well as hospitality and amenity center around Parmer Pound. It will be right next to St. David’s Performance Center, making it the first of its kind training facility where a team’s training grounds is part of a mixed-used development and economic growth for the community

The Parmer Pond district will provide Austin FC and Parmer Austin tenants with a gathering spot nest to the “spectator pitch”, as well as public events at soccer matches.

“With the addition of Austin FC, Parmer Austin will provide an unparalleled amenity experience for tenants and the community alike to enjoy an Austin FC Academy game, visit a brewpub, eat at a local restaurant, sit by the 11-acre pond or play in a pick-up game of soccer on the public field,” Matthew Schwab, managing director, Karlin RealEstate, said. “It’s exciting to see our vision for the Parmer Innovation Center as a destination development come to life.