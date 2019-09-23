Austin family believes dog was stolen during second break-in in one week

Koda, a four-year-old Akita, has been missing since Friday, Sept. 20. After returning home to find their back door kicked open, the family presumes Koda to be stolen. Tips regarding Koda’s disappearance should be submitted to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy: Alyssia Dawn Johnson)

MANCHACA, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County investigation is underway after a family came home on Friday to find their home broken into and their dog missing.

The family said they presume “Koda,” a four-year-old Akita, has been stolen.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating this as a burglary and breaking and entering case, but couldn’t share any additional details.

“This weekend, we got home from work on Friday and the door had been busted open,” Alyssia Johnson said. “His hair was all over the floor.”

The family said this is the second time in a week that they had found their home broken into and their dog gone. In that initial attempt on Monday, Sept. 15, Koda was found nearby and returned.

“We think he got mad at the people that took him and was able to escape,” Johnson wrote. “We have been very cautious of locking the house this week and making sure everything was secure.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe this is a trending crime. Anyone with information on Koda’s whereabouts should contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Tonight on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m., Alex Caprariello will speak to the family about the progress of the investigation.