AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provides research and treatment for pediatric cancer free-of-charge for families. One local radio station is hosting a special event next week to raise money for the organization.

Anthony Allen, aka “The Ant-Man” from KASE 101 sat down with KXAN to talk about the annual St. Jude Radiothon starting Thursday, Dec. 5.