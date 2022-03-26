AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the music industry and fans reel from the news that Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters, has passed away at just 50 years old, Austin City Limits is remembering their time with the rock star.

“Like everyone else who cares about music, we’re reeling from the news of his sudden death yesterday,” a post on the ACL website said.

Hawkins has taped at ACL twice, once in 2008 and once in 2014, according to the post which noted that Hawkins had a wide smile, and cheer on-stage and in interviews.

“We’re proud to have two incredible Foo Fighters shows in our catalog on which he kept time like an expert and radiated enthusiasm and pure rock & roll energy like the rock star he was,” they wrote. “We were looking forward to seeing him again when the band returned for their next taping. But mostly we’re sending our thoughts and love out to his family and his bandmates, and we’re mourning our friend. May he rest in peace.”

Hawkins’ death was announced in a statement on the band’s Twitter page.