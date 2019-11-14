Austin City Council vote could turn hotels into homes for homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is voting on whether to turn hotels into homes for the homeless Thursday.

The plan is a big change from five months ago when council approved the purchase of a building in south Austin to turn into a shelter.

RELATED: City of Austin to forgo creation of Ben White homeless shelter, focus on hotel acquisition instead

“The south Austin location wasn’t really one that was broken up into rooms, didn’t have the kind of residential structure that we wanted and I don’t know when the final timeline would happen,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said about the proposed shelter council scrapped. “My understanding is it would’ve been a year or two to do those kinds of renovations on that building.”

Adler said the hotel idea has a quicker turnaround than the shelter saying, “It’s something that we can put into service probably a year or two earlier than we can put into service the Ben White facility.”

Not only would rooms be available sooner for homeless through a hotel but Adler said it’s cost-effective with a 25 to 50% savings in comparison to the shelter facility on Ben White Boulevard.

