Austin boy joins Patrick Mahomes at Disney World with Make-A-Wish

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accepted the Super Bowl LIV Most Valuable Player trophy award and took the NFL’s traditional trip to Disney World Monday.

Every year, the Super Bowl MVP is celebrated at Disney World the day after the championship game with a parade. This year, a 10-year-old Austin boy named Nathaniel joined Mahomes at the Disney World parade as part of the Make-A-Wish program.

Disney says this is the first time the company has done anything like this.

Mahomes is shown in a Disney Park tweet saying the popular catchphrase “I’m going to Disney World.” Nathaniel is shown at the :27 mark in the video saying “I’m going too!”

Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers with three fourth quarter touchdowns. Mahomes finished with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns to earn the game’s top honors and lead the Chiefs to their first world title in 50 years.

Did you see wish kid Nathaniel at the end of the video? He's going to Disney World! https://t.co/8UcJ8VRieW — Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas (@MakeAWishCSTX) February 3, 2020

The 24-year-old became the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP. A product of Whitehouse, Texas and Texas Tech University, Mahomes is also the first quarterback from a Texas university to win the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback.

Make-A-Wish streamed the parade live on Monday afternoon.

Disney Parks also announced a $1M donation to Make-A-Wish in honor of Mahomes.

After leading the @Chiefs to a #SuperBowl victory in Miami, MVP @PatrickMahomes joined @DisneyParks' Bob Chapek, Make-A-Wish CEO, Richard Davis & wish kid Nathaniel, as #DisneyParks officially announced their $1M donation to Make-A-Wish in Mahomes’ honor. https://t.co/D6CuaBKv54 — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) February 3, 2020