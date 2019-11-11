Austin apartment complex without gas for a week

There’s no central heating, warm showers, or working stoves.

Now it’s patience that residents of the southeast Austin apartment complex “The Social” are out of.

“We haven’t been able to heat up our food or do any cooking,” said resident Nick Rodriguez. “We haven’t been able to dry our clothes, take warm showers, we haven’t been able to heat our houses.”

Management at the complex has kept residents in the loop since a gas leak was first discovered Monday. However, the updates haven’t been anything to celebrate.

First it was just the one leak, then two more. Finally on Thursday “The Social” sent out an email letting residents know more than 20 leaks were discovered.

KXAN hasn’t heard back from the apartment complex after reaching out on Sunday.

“Every update gets a little bit worse, ‘we found this many leaks, we found this many leaks, oh then we found this many leaks,'” said resident Chase Morris.

In an email to residents Saturday management told residents they were bringing in temporary propane boilers to provide hot water.

They said inspectors would be back out Tuesday.

Management provided residents with electric space heaters. However, with a cold front coming Monday, Rodriguez is worried the space heater won’t cut it.

He and other neighbors are organizing to demand discounted rent and repairs.

“You expect the basic services to be there because you’re paying for them, and then when they’re not, it does create quite the conflict,” Rodriguez said.