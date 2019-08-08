Attention shoppers: Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some sales taxes in Texas will be taking a hike beginning Friday August 8, as the annual Tax-Free Weekend begins ahead of the new school year.

Through the weekend, August 9-11, shoppers will be not pay sales taxes on certain items from Texas stores or from online retailers who do business in Texas.

Items that will be sold free of sales taxes include:

clothing

footwear

school supplies

backpacks

Items must be priced lower than $100 to be eligible, however.

What’s not included

Common items that aren’t covered under the tax-free exemptions are accessories, such as jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, wallets, watches. School supplies such as computers and textbooks.

Sales tax exemptions will only apply to items bought during the weekend.

Tax-Free Weekend 101

According to the Texas Comptroller, the annual tax holiday was created in 1999 by Senate Bill 441. The legislative reasons for its introduction was that even during good economic times, some Texas families with school-aged children still struggle to get them ready for the school year.

This year, shoppers will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes. Savings amount to about $8 for every $100 spent.

For more information and complete guidelines, click here.

How will the weekend affect traffic?

As you can imagine, malls and retailers will likely be more crowded than usual, but additionally, the northbound McCarty Lane exit ramp on Interstate 35 will be closed Saturday August 9 from noon to 8 p.m. to accommodate high traffic at the San Marcos Outlet Malls. For more information, call the City of San Marcos Public Service-Transportation Division at (512) 393-8036.