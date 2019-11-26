ATCEMS transports two women in Manor crash, one person was reportedly pinned between tree and car

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS transported two women in their 50s to the hospital after a crash in the 8700 block of Lockwood Springs Road in Manor.

According to an early tweet, one of the people was reportedly stuck between a tree and the car. ATCEMS is being assisted by Manor Fire Department. According to ATCEMS, one woman suffered critical life-threatening injuries and the other has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect road closures in the area.