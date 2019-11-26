ATCEMS transports two women in Manor crash, one person was reportedly pinned between tree and car

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS transported two women in their 50s to the hospital after a crash in the 8700 block of Lockwood Springs Road in Manor.

According to an early tweet, one of the people was reportedly stuck between a tree and the car. ATCEMS is being assisted by Manor Fire Department. According to ATCEMS, one woman suffered critical life-threatening injuries and the other has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect road closures in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss