AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a suspect after at least two people were shot at a Motel 6 in north Austin late Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at the motel off St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35 around 11:15 p.m.

Austin Travis County-EMS say paramedics treated three patients, one had potentially life-threatening injuries, the other two had serious injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.