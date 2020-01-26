Arson suspect arrested, accused of setting North Lamar business on fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says one person was arrested Saturday night after allegedly setting a north Austin business on fire.

AFD tweeted a photo from JC’s Car Audio located at 10409 North Lamar Boulevard around 10:03 p.m.

They said it was a small exterior fire with significant smoke inside the business. It took around eight minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

The fire caused about $16,000 worth of damage, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the person arrested in connection with this fire is also suspected of setting four nearby dumpster fires.