At Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin is one of the most storied amateur tournaments of the summer. This weekend was the 76th Firecracker Open and a number of area standouts took part.

Former Westlake golfer Sadie Englemann has had quite the season on the college level. She won the team national championship with Stanford earlier in 2022.

“I’m still on cloud nine from winning nationals,” said Englemann. “So I think that’s something that keeps me going through the summer. Just having that and just being confident from it.”

Englemann is one under through two days at the course. The leader for all women is a high schooler in Anderson’s Farah O’Keefe.

“Sadie [is] very intimidating, I’ll give her that,” said the rising senior O’Keefe about playing in the same group as Englemann. “Winning a national championship is a great accomplishment. But it’s on my bucket list too.”

O’Keefe, who won the individual and team state title for Anderson in May, enters the final round at five under par. Ryan Dixon and Jonathan Alden are tied for the overall lead at -10. The final round starts Sunday at 7:00 at Lions Municipal.