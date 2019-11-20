Apple announces groundbreaking of new Austin campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Tech giant Apple announced Wednesday that it is beginning construction on its new campus in Austin, the next step in the company’s broad expansion into the city.

Wednesday marks the groundbreaking of Apple’s new $1 billion 3-million-square-foot campus. The campus is set to house around 5,000 employees with plans to expand to 15,000. The campus is expected to open in 2022.

Apple currently has 7,000 employees already working in Austin which is a 50% increase since 2014, according to a press release from the company.

In September, Apple announced it will be making the newest generation of Mac Pro computers in Austin.

“Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.”

The company unveiled the redesigned Mac Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June with a price tag of $5,999. The computer includes components from more than a dozen American companies.

In 2019, Apple also announced its Community Education Initiative in Austin. Thanks to a partnership with the Austin Community College and Austin area public schools, Apple aims to introduce more computer coding education in Austin.