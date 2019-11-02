APD warns people about fake officer phone scams

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is warning people about scam callers who claim to be APD officers – using their real names.

APD tweeted that the callers tell people they have warrants that need to be paid or they will be arrested.

The Austin Police Department is receiving complaints

regarding phone calls stating they are Austin Police Officers and using real

APD officers names. The caller states the person has warrants that have to

be paid or they will be arrested soon. WC2 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 2, 2019

APD said anyone who has been defrauded should call 311 to make a police report.

“They claim urgency in paying and are telling the victims to pay in gift cards,” APD’s tweet said. “This is a criminal scam and anyone who has been defrauded by this needs to call 311 to make a police report.”