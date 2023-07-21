AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin Police SWAT team took a murder suspect into custody late Thursday night in East Austin, Austin police said.

According to Austin Police, officers tried to serve a murder warrant at a home on Braes Ridge Drive around 5 p.m. after finding the suspect at the home. Braes Ridge Drive is in the Windsor Park neighborhood near Cameron Road.

Officers called SWAT when the suspect refused to come out of the home, APD said.

Police said the suspect came out and surrendered to SWAT and was in custody as of 10:45 p.m.

According to APD, the suspect was being taken to the Travis County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

APD did not give out any information about the warrant or the suspect. Police said no one was hurt.