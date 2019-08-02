APD releases names of victim, officers in deadly downtown shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has released the names of the man who was killed and the officers who were involved in a shooting at a downtown Austin condominium Wednesday afternoon.

According to APD, Mauris Nishanga DeSilva, 46, died. In a briefing Wednesday, police said that DeSilva experienced some sort of mental health crisis and was holding a knife to his own throat. Officers were called to check on his welfare.

MORE: Mental health officer was on way to deadly shooting

Once there, officers followed DeSilva up to the complex’s fifth floor gymnasium where he reportedly moved the knife from near his throat and to his side and began walking toward the officers. As he did, two of the officers reportedly fired their duty pistols and one officer fired a stun gun.

DeSilva was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as officers Karl Krycia, Christopher Taylor and Joseph Cast. According to APD, Cast is the officer who fired the stun gun.

APD says that all three officers have been with the department since December 12, 2014, and are currently assigned to the downtown area command.

As protocol, the officers have been place on paid administrative leave as the incident is investigated.