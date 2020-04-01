APD officer indefinitely suspended, was allegedly dishonest over reports of domestic abuse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer was indefinitely suspended Tuesday, March 24, for allegedly being dishonest over accusations from fall 2019 incidents of family violence, according to a memo from APD Chief of Police Brian Manley.

The suspension of APD officer Bryan Black stems from two incidents in the fall of 2019.

September 12th incident

The first happened on September 12. According to the memo, which was redacted in parts, Black’s partner was having a phone call with a friend telling them they met someone else. Black was listening in, the memo says, and interrupted the call yelling and using profanity.

During the argument, Black told his partner he cheated on them and went on to destroy pictures of them with a screwdriver, per the memo. The friend tried to call back but did not get a response and eventually called Buda police, who responded to the scene.

At the scene officers noticed Black’s partner was crying but said they were okay. Black told officers they were simply having a conversation and nothing physical happened.

According to the memo, Black was not being truthful when he said they were simply having a conversation. The memo said if he had, either he or his partner would have had to leave the home to prevent further property damage and avoid further physical disturbance. Additionally, the memo said Black did not report this incident of police response to his APD supervisor.

October 1st incident

The second incident mentioned in the memo happened on October 1. According to the memo, Black’s partner placed a call to a friend and left a message stating that Black had thrown them up against a wall. Buda police again made contact, but said Black’s partner did not want to make a statement. BPD followed up again a week later and Black’s partner again said they were not going to make a statement about the incident.

According to both an interview with BPD and APD internal affairs, Black tried to carry his partner into a secondary bedroom while they were asleep. Black said he told them they could not sleep in the master bed if they were having an affair with another man. Black then allegedly went into the master bedroom and locked the door. He said his partner broke the lock to get into the master bedroom at which point he tore the door of its hinges and broke it in two.

According to internal affairs, Black threw his partner into the secondary bedroom, which Black called a “forced scoop.” In the interview Black denied throwing his partner against a wall, but said he had done so in the past. According to the memo, Black’s partner suffered a bruise on their upper right arm.

In another interview with internal affairs, Black’s partner said he had broken items in the past including a dresser, an ironing board and a phone.

According to the memo, internal affairs talked with Black’s supervisor about the Oct. 1 incident. He said all Black told him was that he carried his partner to a second bedroom while they were asleep and at some point they woke up and began banging on the master bedroom door at which point Black let them in.

The Hays County District Attorney declined to prosecute Black for the Oct. 1 incident due to a “lack of evidence.”

Destroying a Cell Phone

In another interview with internal affairs Black admitted he destroyed his partner’s cell phone after an argument, per the memo. He said the two of them were having a fight and his partner decided to leave in their car, but accidentally backed into the truck Black was trying to sell. Black said this caused $1,000s in damage to his vehicle. He told internal affairs he destoyed the phone because that was his partner’s pride and joy the same way his truck was his. He said, “well you know, you destroyed mine, I’m going to destroy yours, and I broke __ cell phone.”

According to the memo, Black was not truthful with internal affairs or with his superior officer about the incidents, leaving out keys pieces of detail. It also said during his interviews Black was not forthcoming and internal affairs had to “drag information out of him.”

The memo states that due to Black not being truthful about the incidents, not immediately informing his supervisor and repeatedly attacking his partner’s credibility there are “ample reasons to indefinitely suspend him.”

Manley wrote in the memo that Black can appeal the indefinite suspension within 10 days.