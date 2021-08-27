2 Austin police officers indicted on murder charge in 2019 shooting death of doctor

Austin police officers Christopher Taylor (left) and Karl Krycia (right) were indicted on murder charges in the 2019 death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin police officers were indicted on murder charges by a Travis County grand jury Thursday in connection with a 2019 death. For one officer, this will be the second murder indictment he’s faced.

The case alleges Austin Police Department Officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia used excessive force that led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. Taylor and Krycia were indicted on one count of murder and one count of deadly conduct – discharge firearm each, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. Bail for both of them is set at $100,000.

DeSilva was having a mental breakdown in July 2019 and was holding a knife up to his own neck when officers arrived, past reports from APD said. Police said DeSilva moved the knife to his side when asked, but after he moved toward officers with the knife, he was shot and later died at the hospital.

Dr. Mauris DeSilva pictured with his parents on his graduation day (From Lawsuit)

“As Dr. DeSilva approached the officers, Officers Krycia and Taylor fired their duty weapons and another officer deployed a Taser,” the Austin Police Department said in a statement Friday.

There’s an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Austin, Taylor and Krycia.

Taylor has also been indicted for murder in the case of Mike Ramos.

An attorney for the DeSilva family called the indictments “a step toward justice.”

“The tragic loss of their beloved son weighs on their hearts and their grief will last forever. Officer Taylor has now been indicted twice for murder. If the City of Austin had better trained police officers to handle mental health episodes, Dr. Desilva would be alive today. The City of Austin must be held accountable for their long history of failures in responding to mental health crises,” the statement continued.

The DA’s office previously said it was investigating both Taylor and Krycia for their involvement in DeSilva’s death. In a list of cases pending in the office’s Civil Rights Unit, it noted cases against the two men were expected to be brought before a grand jury this summer.

Officer Christopher Taylor (pictured on right) was indicted in a case that alleges he and another officer used excessive force, which led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

Officer Christopher Taylor (pictured on right) was indicted in a case that alleges he and another officer used excessive force, which led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

Officer Christopher Taylor (pictured in front) was indicted in a case that alleges he and another officer used excessive force, which led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

Officer Karl Krycia (pictured on right) was involved in an incident where excessive force was used and led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. Officer Christopher Taylor was the other officer involved in the 2019 death. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Officer Karl Krycia (pictured in middle) was involved in an incident where excessive force was used and led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. Officer Christopher Taylor was the other officer involved in the 2019 death. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Taylor’s attorneys, Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell, along with Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday, held a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the indictment.

The attorneys claimed the DA’s Office did not present Taylor’s case fairly to the grand jury. They say the office did now allow a use-of-force expert to testify during the grand jury hearing.

“The government’s own hand picked use-of-force expert Dr. Howard Williams told the DA’s office that Officer Taylor’s use of force was legally justified, and yet the district attorney directed a grand jury investigation that resulted in indictments for murder,” said O’Connell.

The attorneys say they spoke with Dr. Williams himself on Thursday, who told them the shooting was justified and confirmed he didn’t get the chance to share his insight with the grand jury.

The DA’s Office released a statement rebutting the attorneys’ claims.

“The allegations that [District Attorney José Garza], or anyone acting in his capacity, would not let Dr. Williams testify are false. The State presented a thorough and balanced grand jury presentation consistent with its obligations under article 2.01 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said.

The office went on to say due to grand jury secrecy laws, it cannot release information about what exactly happened during the proceedings.

Casaday and the attorneys say not presenting exculpatory evidence is a pattern DA Garza follows when indicting law enforcement officers.

“Again, this is another political prosecution by DA Garza, and it’s not going to be tolerated,” Casaday said.

Ervin and O’Connell say these repeated indictments on police officers are making the Austin Police Department a less desirable place to work.

“They are doing everything they can to ensure we get a police department that is made up of inferior candidates,” O’Connell said.

Interim APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon also released a statement Friday, saying, “APD respects the role the Grand Jury holds in the criminal justice process and will continue to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office on this case.”

APD said Taylor has been on leave without pay since the Mike Ramos shooting in April 2020. Krycia has been placed on paid administrative duty as criminal proceedings continue. Casaday did say Krycia returned to work with the department after the DeSilva shooting and has been doing an “amazing job” for the past two years.

Attorneys for Krycia released a statement on his behalf Friday evening, saying in part, “while we realize any loss of life is tragic, we do believe that [Krycia’s] actions were reasonable under the facts and justified under the law.”