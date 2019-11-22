Man killed in shooting near Manor, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after a shooting on US 290 near Manor, police say.

Austin police report the man was pronounced dead in the hospital. Austin-Travis County EMS had initially transported the man, in his 40s, to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries.

(KXAN/Andy Way)

According to police, the shooting happened near Manor in the 10000 block of East US 290, about halfway between SH 130 and Parmer Lane.

Police have not identified any suspects thus far.

