APD investigating deadly shooting downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sabine Street downtown.

According to Cpl. Michael Taylor, officers heard gunshots near the area of Sabine and 6th Streets around 1:40 a.m. Friday. Officers found a man who was shot multiple times.

According to Austin Travis County-EMS, paramedics took the man to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Austin Police later confirmed the man died around 2:40 a.m.

Austin Police say they are looking for one suspect and are currently checking the city’s HALO cameras.

