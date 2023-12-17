AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said one person is dead and three others are injured after an officer-involved shooting on 6th Street. It happened minutes before midnight in the 200 block of East 6th Street between Brazos and San Jacinto streets.

Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson briefed reporters about the shooting at a news conference early Sunday morning outside police headquarters. Henderson said the incident started when officers responded to a report of an individual trying to carry a gun into a bar.

Henderson said the suspect pointed a gun at officers. Three APD officers discharged their weapons, hitting the suspect multiple times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three bystanders also suffered gunshot wounds. Henderson said one person is in critical condition, while two others have non-life-threatening injuries. She added APD is investigating whether the bystanders were shot by police or by the suspect.

Austin Police close off part of 6th Street after a shooting Saturday, December 16. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Henderson said video from the officers’ body cameras will be released to the public within 10 business days. The officers are on administrative duty pending an investigation.

Henderson asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact APD at 512-974-6840.