APD investigates deadly downtown shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning.
Police say the shooting occurred at 7th street underneath the Interstate 35 bridge. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to that scene just after midnight but found no one. Three minutes later, paramedics were called to 18th and Colorado.
Paramedics found two people with gunshot wounds at that location. They pronounced one person dead and took the other to the hospital with serious injuries.
ATC-EMS says a third person was hurt, but paramedics did not know the person’s injuries. EMS tweeted that someone took the person to the hospital.
This is a breaking story. Stay with KXAN News and KXAN News Today for more details.