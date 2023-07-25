Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 25, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last week in connection to an east Austin homicide that happened earlier this month.

Donathon Bernard Chandler, 55, was identified by Austin Police Department detectives as the prime suspect in the death of Peter Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was found dead near an abandoned building “with obvious trauma to his body,” near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Cameron Road on July 16.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the APD SWAT team and Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members located and arrested Chandler.

Chandler faces a first-degree murder charge.