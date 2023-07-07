AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive! is having a “heat waive” adoption special for all pets at its Town Lake Center location.

Adoption fees for all pets at the location will be waived through July 12.

APA!’s “heat waive” special runs through July 12. (Photo courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

The shelter said in a release it has dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds, and cats of all colors, ages and temperaments. There are also several puppies waiting for homes in the Parvo Puppy ICU.

“These puppies are healthy and ready to be adopted,” said Fathom Woods, the Parvo ICU Manager at APA!. “But we don’t have enough kennel space available, so they have to stay in our ICU until space clears up. This young age is crucial for them to socialize and train, so we would love for them to find homes instead of staying at the shelter.”

Adoptable pets can be previewed online.

APA!’s Town Lake Center shelter is open is open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St.