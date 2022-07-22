LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for three children abducted from Kempner.

Law enforcement believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. Missing are:

Kristen Robertson, a Black female, 3 years old, 3’ 0”, 40 lbs, black hair, brown eyes

Christopher Robertson II, a Black male, 6 years old, 3’01”, 50 lbs, black hair, brown eyes

Christine Robertson, a Black female, 4 years old, 3’05” 40 lbs, black hair, brown eyes

Kristen Robertson

Christopher Robertson

Christine Robertson

Kristine Whitehead

Police are looking for Kristine Amber Whitehead, in connection with their abduction. She failed to appear for a custody hearing. She is a 35 year old, Black female, 5’ 07”, 165 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

The suspect is driving a white, 2007, Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number of GJZ8544.

The suspect was last heard from in Kempner, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255.