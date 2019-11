HONDO, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Hondo, near San Antonio.

Eva Garcia was last seen at 202 18th Street, Lot 81 in Hondo at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

She is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and 5’2″ tall.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black shoes and pink sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hondo Police Department at 830-426-5353.