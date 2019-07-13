Amazon to spend $700M retraining a third of its US workforce

by: Drew Hanson, Austin Business Journal

(AUSTIN BUSINESS JOURNAL) — Amazon.com Inc. plans to spend $700 million in a massive corporate retraining initiative focused on its U.S. workforce.

The e-commerce giant announced the plans July 11 for a voluntary program aimed at retraining 100,000 workers — a third of its current workforce — by 2025 through the expansion of its existing programs and the creation of new ones focused on moving employees to more advanced jobs within the company — or to find new careers outside of Amazon.

The program will allow fulfillment-center workers to retrain for higher-paying IT support roles, according to one example detailed in a Wall Street Journal report. The initiative will also include a program where nontechnical workers can be retrained as software engineers without going back to college, according to the report.

