Amanda Knox breaks down in Italy

(NBC News) — Amanda Knox broke down on stage as she accused the media of having created a false narrative around her, depicting her as guilty despite her proven innocence.

The American former exchange student returned to Italy for the first time since an appeals court acquitted her in 2011 in the killing of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher.

Speaking in Italian at a panel discussion titled “Trial By Media”, Knox said she was depicted on the global scene as cunning and psychopathic and that she’s guilty until proven otherwise.

Speaking through tears, she said the media invented a “false and baseless story [which] spoke to fears and to people’s fantasies.”

Knox’s 2011 acquittal was part of a long legal process that saw multiple contrary rulings before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.