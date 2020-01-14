Allegiant announces largest expansion ever, adds 4 new AUS flights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced its largest expansion in company history Tuesday, adding 44 new nonstop routes, including four new nonstop flights out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The new flights from Austin are to the following cities:
- Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
- Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville International Airport (AVL)
- Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)
- Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)
The first of these new flights will be available on May 21 for as low as $55 one-way or $90 roundtrip.
Allegiant, which is based out of Las Vegas, flies to a dozen cities nonstop out of Austin.
Allegiant Air announced it is also launching service in three new cities — Boston, Chicago and Houston — but Austin won’t initially have nonstop Allegiant flights to those destinations.