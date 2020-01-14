Allegiant announces largest expansion ever, adds 4 new AUS flights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced its largest expansion in company history Tuesday, adding 44 new nonstop routes, including four new nonstop flights out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The new flights from Austin are to the following cities:

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville International Airport (AVL)

via Asheville International Airport (AVL) Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

The first of these new flights will be available on May 21 for as low as $55 one-way or $90 roundtrip.

Allegiant, which is based out of Las Vegas, flies to a dozen cities nonstop out of Austin.

Allegiant Air announced it is also launching service in three new cities — Boston, Chicago and Houston — but Austin won’t initially have nonstop Allegiant flights to those destinations.

Read the Allegiant Air news release and book a flight.