Allegiant announces largest expansion ever, adds 4 new AUS flights

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
allegiant_1523880499770_39972768_ver1.0_640_360_1523887830890.jpg

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced its largest expansion in company history Tuesday, adding 44 new nonstop routes, including four new nonstop flights out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The new flights from Austin are to the following cities:

  • Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
  • Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville International Airport (AVL)
  • Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

The first of these new flights will be available on May 21 for as low as $55 one-way or $90 roundtrip.

Allegiant, which is based out of Las Vegas, flies to a dozen cities nonstop out of Austin.

Allegiant Air announced it is also launching service in three new cities — Boston, Chicago and Houston — but Austin won’t initially have nonstop Allegiant flights to those destinations.

Read the Allegiant Air news release and book a flight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss