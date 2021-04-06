Allegiant Airlines establishing an operations base at ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allegiant Airlines is spending $75 million to establish a base of operations at the south terminal of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The new base will house three Airbus A-320 planes.

Tuesday’s announcement also came with the promise to create at least 89 high paying new jobs.

KXAN asked for specifics.

Allegiant says its crew members — pilots and attendants — average about $82,000 a year. Maintenance personnel average about $70,000 a year.

“Primarily for us, it’s about a belief in Austin as a destination and a high-growth city with lots of potential for travel,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Senior Vice President of Revenue. “This is growth for us, growth for Central Texas. It’s investment in Central Texas. And what this is going to bring in terms of connectivity is unlike what Austin has seen before.”

Allegiant’s been flying out of Austin since 2013. It currently has 14 non-stop Austin routes.