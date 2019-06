AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 88-year-old man with memory issues who was last seen driving his truck towards Dale, Texas.

According to Austin Police Department, Baxter Womack was last seen driving his gray 2002 Ford F-150 with license plate CRD2975.

Baxter is described as:

5’9″ tall

175 pounds

gray hair

hazel eyes

Police say he may be confused and if you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.