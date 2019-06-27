African dust sweeps through Austin — how are your allergies?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you take a look up in the sky, you’ll see what’s now become a familiar sight: African dust has made its way back to central Texas.

So should allergy sufferers be concerned?

“This can actually be problematic for some people,” said KXAN’s weather expert Jim Spencer. “But most of us don’t have any health concerns from it, and it’s not unusual this time of year for that dust from the Saharan Desert to cross the ocean and blow all the way to Texas.”

According to Dr. Thomas Leath of Allergy and Asthma Associates right here in Austin, he sees an uptick in patients whenever the African dust arrives.

But he has a plan for how you can protect yourself.

“If they pay attention to the weather report and see the air quality is poor because of African dust, maybe spend a little less time outside, maybe not exercise outside,” said Leath. “If they do go out and do those things, they’ll probably want to come home and shower and do a sinus rinse to rinse some of that dust out of their nose and sinuses.”