Affidavit: Driver was fleeing officer when he was involved in crash that closed lanes of SH-71 Friday

Austin (KXAN) — A man faces charges after Travis County Sheriff’s Deputies say he led them on a chase down State Highway 71 early Friday morning, causing a wreck that shut down the highway for hours.

Michael Ryan Melendez, 26, of Odessa, Texas, faces a third-degree felony evading arrest charge.

A Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was going east on SH-71 near Bee Cave and Lakeway when he saw a car pull onto the shoulder of the road and stop, according to documents filed in court. When the deputy came over the check on the welfare of the driver, he said he saw Melendez trying to force a woman into the vehicle.

When he saw the deputy coming, Melendez allegedly got in the car and sped off. The deputy turned on his lights and sirens and chased after Melendez but he did not pull over, officials wrote. The chase continued for six miles along SH-71 at speeds higher than 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, Melendez’s vehicle rolled over and crashed. He and his two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

At the hospital, the deputy questioned Melendez, he allegedly admitted to being the owner and driver of the car. Officials say he also said the reason he fled from the deputy was that he got scared.

A female passenger inside Melendez’ car was left with broken ribs, a broken nose, and fractured vertebrae.

Melendez’ bond was set at $20,000 and he bonded out and is no longer in custody.

At the time of the crash, law enforcement said Melendez’s vehicle collided west of the Y at Oak Hill. No one was killed in the crash and DPS handled the investigation.