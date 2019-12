Dec. 5, 2019 — Austin fire fighters at the scene of large structure fire that killed over one dozen pets.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department has reported a large house fire in the Bedrock Trail neighborhood.

According to AFD, the fire affected one structure and spread to another. The fire is currently under control.

Structure fire 12315 Bedrock Trail, heavy fire on arrival with fire extending to house next door. Fire is under control. No human injuries but more than a dozen pets have perished. pic.twitter.com/SJtj9MGj3a — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 5, 2019

While no human injuries have been reported, over one dozen pets were confirmed to have died.