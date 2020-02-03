AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a homeless encampment fire in the 1100 block of Anderson Lane, they say.
AFD says the fire was underneath the eastbound frontage road of Anderson Lane, between Interstate 35 and Cameron Road. They say no one was injured, and they are still on scene putting out the rest of the fire.
In an update, AFD said they’ll be in the area for several hours digging through all the remains, and that it’s “extremely hazardous” for the firefighters given the location (under a bridge) and dangerous debris like needles.
AFD says the area is very congested, so try to avoid the area if at all possible.