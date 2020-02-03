AFD: No one injured in homeless encampment fire on Anderson Lane

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
homeless encampment fire

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment on the frontage road of Anderson Lane and Interstate 35. Nobody was injured, AFD says. Photo from AFD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a homeless encampment fire in the 1100 block of Anderson Lane, they say.

AFD says the fire was underneath the eastbound frontage road of Anderson Lane, between Interstate 35 and Cameron Road. They say no one was injured, and they are still on scene putting out the rest of the fire.

In an update, AFD said they’ll be in the area for several hours digging through all the remains, and that it’s “extremely hazardous” for the firefighters given the location (under a bridge) and dangerous debris like needles.

AFD says the area is very congested, so try to avoid the area if at all possible.

  • homeless encampment fire 4
    The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment on the frontage road of Anderson Lane and Interstate 35. Nobody was injured, AFD says. Photo from AFD
  • homeless encampment fire 3
    The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment on the frontage road of Anderson Lane and Interstate 35. Nobody was injured, AFD says. Photo from AFD
  • homeless encampment fire 2
    The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment on the frontage road of Anderson Lane and Interstate 35. Nobody was injured, AFD says. Photo from AFD
  • homeless encampment fire
    The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment on the frontage road of Anderson Lane and Interstate 35. Nobody was injured, AFD says. Photo from AFD

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss