The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment on the frontage road of Anderson Lane and Interstate 35. Nobody was injured, AFD says. Photo from AFD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a homeless encampment fire in the 1100 block of Anderson Lane, they say.

AFD says the fire was underneath the eastbound frontage road of Anderson Lane, between Interstate 35 and Cameron Road. They say no one was injured, and they are still on scene putting out the rest of the fire.

In an update, AFD said they’ll be in the area for several hours digging through all the remains, and that it’s “extremely hazardous” for the firefighters given the location (under a bridge) and dangerous debris like needles.

AFD says the area is very congested, so try to avoid the area if at all possible.

Austin Fire is extinguishing a large fire at a homeless camp underneath the eastbound frontage road of Anderson Lane between IH-35 and Cameron Road. The area is VERY congested. The fire is knocked down and there have been no injuries. Overhaul is in progress to search for fire. pic.twitter.com/GkuCLoTMxw — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 3, 2020