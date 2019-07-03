AFD needs help finding man who set several fires inside Fiesta Mart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly set multiple fires inside a Fiesta Mart on Sunday.

According to AFD, investigators responded to the store located at 3909 North Interstate Highway 35 around 8 p.m. June 30 after a report that a man had set several fires inside the store.

AFD investigators found three separate fires that had been intentionally set.

The suspect — who was captured on video while leaving the store — is described as:

White or Hispanic male

thin build

bearded

dark shirt with baseball hat

blue jeans

sunglasses

AFD says it’s currently working on four recent cases of arson but that none are related.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 974-0240 or submit a tip online here. You can also contact the AFD Fire/Arson Investigations office at (512) 974-0240.