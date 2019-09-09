Active shooter response training for students will be held at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday, UT Austin’s Police Department is hosting a civilian training on responding to an active shooter situation. This training is geared toward students and builds on the department’s growing efforts to be prepared in the event that the worst-case-scenario unfolds on campus.

Hope you can make it to our training today. https://t.co/OooX2uadMz — Chief David Carter (@UTPDChiefCarter) September 9, 2019

UTPD officers will lead a discussion Monday on active shooter events and provide students with options that adhere to the Run, Hide Fight protocol the department uses.

Last Saturday, a gunman killed 7 people and wounded 25 others near the UT Permian Basin campus in the West Texas town of Odessa. Four University of Texas at Austin Police Department officers traveled to Odessa Monday morning to help UT Permian Basin, including officers from the Department’s Public Order Division. The division is responsible for responding to large scale threats and includes K-9 officers and bike patrols.

Hector Luevano leads Team Two on UTPD’s Public Order Division: the officers responsible to respond to active threats on UT-Austin’s campus. The team just began in August and have been going through weekly training

“Just the different puzzle pieces. When you look at it and stand back on how vast it can be. Even the simplest role of helping someone cross the street or being there is just as important,” Luevano told KXAN on Thursday.

Luevano’s division will oversee the training happening at UT on Monday.

For those unable to attend Monday’s event, there will be another on Oct. 14.

UTPD also allows groups to schedule private training if they prefer. The department also hosts trainings on simple ways to address personal safety, alcohol laws and impairment, and preventing theft.

All UT freshmen are also required to attend a safety presentation during orientation on what steps to take during active shooter events.