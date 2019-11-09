About 2.1 million pounds of chicken products have been recalled across eight states

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than two million pounds of chicken products have been recalled across eight different states by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. They are recalling poultry products from October 21 through November 4.

The states where the contaminated chicken was shipped include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Federal health officials say the 2,071,397 pounds of product are being recalled for fear of contamination of foreign matter such as metal. Concerned consumers can check inside the USDA mark of inspection for the establishment numbers “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837.”

Photo from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, some of the products recalled include chicken tenderloins, ready to cook chicken breast, halal chicken leg quarters and ready to cook chicken wing sections.

Remind your friends outside of Texas to double check their chicken products. Consumers should throw away any contaminated products that were purchased or return them to the store.