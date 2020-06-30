A Vegas Style Pop-Up Wedding Comes To Austin!

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Contigo Catering & Bird Dog Wedding present four days of pop up weddings at Mercury Hall for couples and 18 of their closest friends and family. 

Little White Chapel Pop-up weddings at Mercury Hall include the following and prices begin at $1500: 

When: Sunday, July 5 – Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Where: Mercury Hall

Book Your Wedding Through The Little White Chapel Pop-Up Website 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss